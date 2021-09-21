LawCall
Arrests in Cullman County in connection with bomb threats across several states

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County law enforcement and school leaders held a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest of minors as young as 12 years old who will be charged as adults with terroristic threats and solicitation.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the juveniles asked people out of state to call in bomb threats. Arrests are happening now in four other states. The threats started September 2 at Cullman High School.

The threats were followed by a string of threats at several schools, the courthouse and even a fake murder stand-off.

Gentry said, “For someone to put fear in the hearts of children, teachers, mothers, fathers, grandparents. I mean it’s unspeakable. I hope this is a lesson to be learned for juveniles, for other people to do something called swatting.”

Gentry said “swatting” is basically calling in a fake threat and shooting video of the response from law enforcement and tactical teams.

The Cullman County DA said the punishment won’t be made public because these are juveniles, but the charge is a class A felony.

