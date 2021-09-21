LawCall
Alabama A&M alumnus missing for almost a month

By Shannon Robinson and WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama A&M University made a post on Facebook for missing alumnus, Jelani Day.

According to the post, the Illinois State University graduate student has been missing since August 24.

Authorities found his car, abandoned in Peru, Illinois.

There have been several posts circulating on social media for the missing young man.

AAMU alum Jelani Day has been missing since August 24. Authorities found his abandoned car in Peru, Illinois. Day...

Posted by Alabama A&M University on Monday, September 20, 2021

