About $3k worth of items stolen from storage unit at Leeds High School

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds High School leaders and band boosters suffered a huge loss after thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from their storage unit.

The equipment and supplies were used for their band’s booster club.

Principal Rayford Williams said this is a setback. Williams said being a part of the band is expensive. The booster club hosts various fundraising events throughout the year to assist with band activities. Now they have to start from scratch.

Almost $3000 worth of equipment and supplies were stolen. The booster club also helps with parking at football games on Friday nights. Items like vests and parking cones were taken out of the storage unit. The club uses snap jewelry, t-shirts and other merchandise to sell throughout the year to cover the costs of food, traveling, instrument replacement and repairs.

Williams said, “It takes away from the experience of our students. Because now we have to recover this. We have to recover the items. We have to recover the money. And it’s sets you back as a school and as a program. So now we’re in a situation where we’re having to recover. So it definitely impacts the program, impacts the school and experience of our students. It’s unfortunate.”

Williams hopes whoever took these items returns them and tries to make it right for the students. The band director says donations can be made through their Facebook page.

