LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association invites you to spend an afternoon or an entire weekend touring their new North Alabama Mural Trail. Featuring over 125 works of public art in the 16 counties in North Alabama, the North Alabama Mural Trail encourages residents and visitors alike to travel across the region to view incredible street art paintings while learning about the history of the cities and communities in an artistic way.

The North Alabama Mural Trail offers a self-guided tour of over 125 murals and an opportunity to discover North Alabama’s heritage, beauty, and love of the arts. Along with a brief description of each mural, the mobile passport offers the artist (if known), street address, GPS coordinates along with an interactive map. Individuals can access the North Alabama Mural Trail mobile passport by visiting www.NorthALMuralTrail.org. Upon registering, the passport will be instantly delivered to the registrant’s mobile phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There is no app to download. The pass can be saved to the mobile phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.

“The North Alabama Mural Trail is not only for art enthusiasts, but for those who appreciate the transformation of a blank wall,” said AMLA President/CEO Tami Reist. “Across the United States, there is a nationwide trend of celebrating public art and whether you have an interest in art or not, we invite you to come see what our walls are saying in North Alabama.”

People are encouraged to have cameras ready as every mural boasts a completely unique design and creative vision. Be sure to tag #NorthALMurals in all selfies and pictures and upon checking in at 25 sites, Visit North Alabama will award a prize for participating. When visiting a participating mural location, simply check in using the mobile phone’s GPS to record each visit.

For more information on the trail, call The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association at 256.350.3500 or https://www.northalabama.org/trails/mural-trail/.

