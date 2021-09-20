Pelham woman makes quilt for officer’s family
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham woman made a quilt for the late Office Juan Gomez’s family.
The Pelham Police Department posted a photo on Facebook holding up the quilt Ms. Sue made and wrote this message:
“Our heartfelt thanks go to Ms. Sue Crow for this beautiful work of art. She crafted this beautiful quilt for Officer Juan Gomez’s wife and children. We appreciate this community’s continued support since we lost our friend. It means the world to us.”
