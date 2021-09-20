LawCall
Multiple shots fired into west Alabama school superintendent’s home

Dallas County Public School Superintendent Hattie Shelton's home was fired into at least eight times, according to the sheriff's office.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County authorities remain on the look-out for at least one shooter who fired multiple rounds into the Valley Grande area home of the county school system’s superintendent.

In all, eight shots were fired into Dallas County Public Schools Superintendent Hattie Shelton’s home.

“There was no doubt that house was targeted,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum. “There’s no other houses that were struck.” He added “I hope it’s nothing retaliatory from like a student.”

It happened during the evening hours as Shelton and her husband were relaxing inside. That’s when someone opened fire from a moving vehicle. Thankfully, the Sheltons were not injured.

“There were at least 8 shots into the house. Door area. One actually in the roof. A bad situation,” said Granthum.

Even though no one has been arrested at this point, authorities say they have some good leads to go on.

“We do have some surveillance cameras from the neighborhood and from businesses,” the sheriff said. “We do have a suspect car they’re trying to identify right now, and pretty soon, we’re starting to get information. It’s going to be a shooting into an occupied dwelling. And just by the grace of God nobody was hit, and if somebody was hit you could have an attempted murder or even possibly a murder charge.”

It’s now a matter of using enhanced technology to determine what kind of vehicle the cameras captured.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Shelton but she has declined to offer any response about what happened to her home.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour hotline at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

