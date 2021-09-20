LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Missing man found dead in Cullman following accidental drowning

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A missing man was found dead in Cullman on Monday morning.

The Cullman County coroner says 51-year-old John Anthony Clark was reported missing on Monday. His body was found later that day.

Clark died after an accidental drowning, according to the coroner. No foul play is suspected.

Authorities continue to investigate. Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Easley Covered Bridge
Celebrating the Bridges of Blount County
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato talks about the changes to Hoover trash
Hoover Trash Pickup Changes
Children's of Alabama will host a Nursing Career Fair on Monday, September 20, 2021
Nursing Career Fair
Zigfredo “Fred” Agena sings to comfort patients SOURCE: Princeton Baptist
‘Amazing Grace’: Patient escort sings to comfort patients at Princeton Baptist