Gov. Ivey joins 25 other governors asking for meeting with Biden administration on Southern border

(WCJB)
By WBRC Staff and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has signed on to a letter with 25 other governors to President Biden urging action at the Southern Border and requesting a meeting within 15 days.

Sunday the U.S. flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico.

More than 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights, and Haiti said six flights were expected Tuesday. In all, U.S. authorities moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“There is a crisis at the southern border, plain and simple. My fellow governors and I have sent state resources, yet we have seen no action from the Biden-Harris Administration. National security is critical, and make no mistake, eight months of unenforced borders places us all at risk. It is past time we address the border crisis.”

The full letter is below:

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

