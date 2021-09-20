FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain; potential flash flooding through Monday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday. It is a good idea to go ahead and grab the umbrella once again. We are starting the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloudy conditions with spotty scattered showers across Central Alabama. All the rain today will move from the south to the north. Plan for off and on pockets of rain today. Some of the rain that falls could become heavy. The Flash Flood Watch continues for most of Central Alabama through this evening at 7 PM. We could record an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall with isolated spots seeing higher totals. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Southeast winds will continue today at 5-10 mph. Rain chance today remains high at 70% with the greatest coverage for showers and storms likely occurring in east Alabama. Make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App just in case flash flood warnings are issued. Rain coverage will likely taper off late tonight, but a few spotty showers will remain possible.

Scattered Showers and Storms Return Tuesday: Tropical moisture will remain across the Southeast tomorrow as we wait on a strong cold front to move through our area. We will likely see several hours of dry weather tomorrow, but scattered showers and storms are likely to form as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Models are hinting at a line or large cluster of showers and storms forming to our northwest and sweeping towards the southeast Tuesday evening. I can’t rule out a few thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds tomorrow evening up to 40 mph. Severe weather looks unlikely tomorrow, but it isn’t zero. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the return of dry air! A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Wednesday morning. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for a few showers early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, the rain and cloud cover should be moving out. Wednesday will end up breezy as dry and cool air moves in from the northwest. Temperatures will trend below average with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Thursday morning, we will end up mostly clear and cool. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low to mid 50s. It will feel chilly so you might need a jacket.

Beautiful Weather To Finish Out the Week: The weather pattern for the second half of the week is looking fantastic! We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday through Sunday with temperatures remaining below average. Highs Thursday and Friday will end up in the low to mid 70s. By this weekend, high temperatures will trend a little warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will end up chilly. Our coolest night may occur Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows will trend slightly warmer over the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain very active, but I don’t see any signs of storms impacting the United States. Over the weekend, Peter and Rose developed in the central and eastern Atlantic. Both storms are forecast to remain weak and away from the United States. We haven’t seen this many named storms in the Atlantic this early in the year since 2020 and 2005. We are also monitoring two topical systems that have a chance to form. One is in the remnants of Odette in the northern Atlantic. It has a low chance to redevelop over the next two to five days. The second area of low pressure is off the coast of Africa. It has a medium chance to develop over the next five days.

