Citizen Kane returning to select theaters this week for 80th anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Considered by many to be the greatest film of all time, Citizen Kane is returning to select theaters this week.

The film will be playing two days only - Sunday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 22.

The film was released 80 years ago in 1941 and was nominated for nine Academy Awards.

Fathom Events is hosting the two-day release along with Turner Classic Movies.

Click here to find out the nearest theater near you playing the movie.

