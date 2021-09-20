LawCall
Citizen Kane returning to select theaters this week for 80th anniversary

(wdbj7)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Considered by many to be the greatest film of all time, Citizen Kane is returning to select theaters this week.

The film will be playing two days only - Sunday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 22.

The film was released 80 years ago in 1941 and was nominated for nine Academy Awards.

Fathom Events is hosting the two-day release along with Turner Classic Movies.

Click here to find out the nearest theater near you playing the movie.

