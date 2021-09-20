Citizen Kane returning to select theaters this week for 80th anniversary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Considered by many to be the greatest film of all time, Citizen Kane is returning to select theaters this week.
The film will be playing two days only - Sunday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 22.
The film was released 80 years ago in 1941 and was nominated for nine Academy Awards.
Fathom Events is hosting the two-day release along with Turner Classic Movies.
