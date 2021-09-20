Celebrating the Bridges of Blount County

Easley Covered Bridge (Scott Baker - Courtesy Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Being the Covered Bridge Capital Of Alabama is certainly a cause for celebration. So once again this year the Covered Bridge Festival returns to downtown Oneonta on Saturday, October 9 with plenty of food and family fun including a quilt show, rib-cook off, car show, live music and, of course, self-guided tours of the famous bridges.

The highlight of the festival is the arts and crafts show located in downtown Oneonta’s entertainment district. Throughout the day, festival goers can visit booths with vendors selling an assortment of homemade items including jewelry, artwork, wood creations and more. Another highlight of the event is the Cruise-In for an array of cars, trucks, farm tractors, first responder vehicles and motorcycles The Cruise-In begins at 9 am. Admission is free.

New this year is a Cookout For A Cause. The Rib Rally, located next to the music stage, will see who can barbeque the best ribs. Grilling teams must present their ribs for judging by 12:30 p.m. and gates will open at 1:00 p.m. for the public to sample the ribs. All proceeds from the event go to the Oscar Bothwell Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information on the Rib Rally or to register a team, call 205-353-8404 or email brothersq205@gmail.com.

Of course, no visit to Blount County would be complete without a stop at one or all the covered bridges.

Constructed in 1934, Horton Mill is the tallest historic covered bridge in the United States standing 70 feet above the water. The 220-foot-long bridge crosses the Calvert Prong of the Little Warrior River about 5 miles north of Oneonta off Highway 75.

Easley Covered Bridge was constructed in 1927 and is the smallest of Blount’s remaining bridges. At just 95 feet long it crosses the Dub Branch, Calvert Prong of the Little Warrior River. It is located off 231 North in Rosa. Constructed in 1933, Swann Covered Bridge in Cleveland is the longest of Blount’s bridges. It spans 324 feet across the Locust Fork of the Black Warrior River.

A quilt show sponsored by the Blount County Quilters Guild, is scheduled for October 8 and 9 at Palisades Park in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. For more information, visit [www.blountcountyquiltersguild.com]www.blountcountyquiltersguild.com.

Festival hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the arts and crafts show and the live music and Rib Rally will continue until 6 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information on the Covered Bridge Festival, visit its Facebook page at [www.facebook.com/CoveredBridgeFest]www.facebook.com/CoveredBridgeFest or call the Chamber office at 205.274.2153.

