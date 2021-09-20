LawCall
73-year-old Jacksonville woman dies following accident on U.S. 431

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 73-year-old woman died two days after a two-vehicle accident near Anniston.

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 17 on U.S. 431 near the 238 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Anniston.

Troopers said Maggie Beard, 73, of Jacksonville, was the passenger in a truck. Troopers said the driver struck another truck.

Beard was taken to an area hospital where she died on Sunday, September 19.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

