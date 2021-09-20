LawCall
19-year-old Southside man charged with possession of child pornography

Brayden Scott Richardson
Brayden Scott Richardson(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed a 19-year-old Southside man was arrested on possession of child pornography charges and dissemination of obscene matter.

Sheriff Jonathon Horton said at 6:30 a.m. Friday, investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Rainbow City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search warrant in the 1000 block of Circle of Grace Rd in Southside.

Brayden Scott Richardson, 19, of Southside, was arrested.

Horton said the investigation began when Investigator Brandi Fuller received a cyber tip from the ALEA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Investigators said during the search warrant an electronic device containing child images was taken for evidence. Richardson was arrested and taken to the Etowah County Detention Center. He is being held on a $260,000 cash bond.

Inv. Fuller stated the investigation is still ongoing and there will possibly be more charges at a later date.

Richardson has bond conditions of no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, no internet access, no cell phones, and to be monitored by the Etowah County Community Corrections upon release.

