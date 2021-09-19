Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After flash flooding Saturday in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama has announced several rooms in buildings on campus will not be accessible for a brief period of time.

All roads are accessible as of Sunday and all classes and campus operations will resume as normal Monday morning, but a few rooms in some buildings will be closed. You can see that list below.

For additional updates, you can visit the following website: https://www.ua.edu/flooding

The list below is from the University of Alabama:

BUILDING/ROOM CLOSURES OR CHANGES:

All buildings on this list will be open, however the following specific rooms will be inaccessible:

Doster Hall basement areas, including listed rooms (expected to be unavailable for a minimum of two weeks)

o Room 0010

o Room 0001

o Room 0002

o Room 0005

Farrah Hall (these rooms unavailable for at least two weeks)

o Classroom 120

o Classroom 116

o Meeting room 118

Reese Phifer (rooms unavailable for at least one week)

o Studio Control Room 0118

o Office 134

o Classroom 130

o Classroom 180

Bureau of Mines (rooms unavailable for at least one week)

o Classroom 111

o Open lab 110

