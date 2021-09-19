LawCall
Heflin Police ask for help identifying remains found more than 30 years ago

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - Heflin police are asking for help in a cold case.

On February 3, 1990 employees of a logging company found skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Evans Bridge Road. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. DNA testing is underway, but it could be months before any further details are known.

Police say the woman is white and is between the ages of 22-34. She was around 5″ to 5′4 in height and weighed around 100-120 pounds.

She wore a size four in clothes and had brown shoulder length straight hair with possible highlights. She was wearing a retainer on her lower teeth.

She was wearing a white button up blouse with white buttons and a gold loop style earring was also found.

Police say the woman possibly went missing between 1988 and 1989.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Scott Bonner at the Heflin Police Department or email hpdtipline@cityofheflin.org.

