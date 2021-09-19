FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch canceled for portions of West Alabama, flooding still possible in some areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following widespread moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, multiple rounds of rain and a few storms are expected again today. This activity is expected to be slow-moving and heavy at times. There is potential for one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts. This rain falling onto already wet ground will result in a risk of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has, however, canceled the Flash Flood Watch for portions of West Alabama, including Greene, Hale, Marengo, Pickens, and Sumter counties as flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the remainder of West and Central Alabama through 7 p.m. tonight.

The area will remain under a very moist tropical air mass but the around of overall moisture should begin decreasing by tomorrow as the system responsible for the extreme weather begins to weaken. Rain chances will remain high through Tuesday when a cold front looks to make its way into the area bringing significantly drier and even cooler air for the First Day Of Fall.

Following the passage of the front pleasant conditions will return for the second half of the upcoming week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region through the end of the week and into next weekend.

