LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch canceled for portions of West Alabama, flooding still possible in some areas

FIRST ALERT 9-19-21
FIRST ALERT 9-19-21(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following widespread moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday, multiple rounds of rain and a few storms are expected again today. This activity is expected to be slow-moving and heavy at times. There is potential for one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts. This rain falling onto already wet ground will result in a risk of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has, however, canceled the Flash Flood Watch for portions of West Alabama, including Greene, Hale, Marengo, Pickens, and Sumter counties as flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the remainder of West and Central Alabama through 7 p.m. tonight.

The area will remain under a very moist tropical air mass but the around of overall moisture should begin decreasing by tomorrow as the system responsible for the extreme weather begins to weaken. Rain chances will remain high through Tuesday when a cold front looks to make its way into the area bringing significantly drier and even cooler air for the First Day Of Fall.

Following the passage of the front pleasant conditions will return for the second half of the upcoming week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region through the end of the week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search for motorist halted for evening after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa
First Alert Weather 5p 9-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Expect an active radar by Sunday morning & the possibility of flash flooding
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10p 9-18-21
First Alert Weather 10p 9-18-21
First Alert Weather 5p 9-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Expect an active radar by Sunday morning & the possibility of flash flooding
First Alert Weather 5p 9-18-21
First Alert Weather 5p 9-18-21
First alert
First alert 9/18/21