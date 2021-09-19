Driver fails to stop for police, leads to fatal crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people have died after failing to stop for deputies on Saturday night.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, authorities say they encountered a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Hwy 31. Deputies initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle that was traveling more than 100 miles per hour. Just minutes later, the chase was canceled due to wet road conditions from the flash flooding.

At 10:34 p.m. the vehicle was found by deputies just a few miles down the highway. The vehicle rolled over and deputies shut down the Southbound lanes of Hwy 31. 24-year-old Harley Wayne Hill of Decatur was pronounced dead at the scene. 25-year-old Abagale Victorine Holladay of Athens was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The Hartselle Police Department is conducting a traffic investigation.

