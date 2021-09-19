LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Driver fails to stop for police, leads to fatal crash

Two people are dead after traveling at a high rate of speed and crashing in Morgan County.
Two people are dead after traveling at a high rate of speed and crashing in Morgan County.(MCSO)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people have died after failing to stop for deputies on Saturday night.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, authorities say they encountered a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Hwy 31. Deputies initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle that was traveling more than 100 miles per hour. Just minutes later, the chase was canceled due to wet road conditions from the flash flooding.

At 10:34 p.m. the vehicle was found by deputies just a few miles down the highway. The vehicle rolled over and deputies shut down the Southbound lanes of Hwy 31. 24-year-old Harley Wayne Hill of Decatur was pronounced dead at the scene. 25-year-old Abagale Victorine Holladay of Athens was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The Hartselle Police Department is conducting a traffic investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
First Alert Weather 5p 9-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Expect an active radar by Sunday morning & the possibility of flash flooding

Latest News

Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings
Lake City Police Department Lt. John Stewart was killed during a pursuit on Friday, according...
Police escorting body of fallen Lake City police officer following autopsy
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa