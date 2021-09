ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - A well-known and well-loved Ashland restaurant burned early Sunday morning.

The Dari Delite in Ashland on Highway 77 was destroyed by fire.

The Dari Delite in Ashland was destroyed by fire Sunday morning. (Lineville Fire)

Lineville and Ashville firefighters helped put out the blaze.

According to its Facebook page, the Dari Delite was family owned and operated for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.