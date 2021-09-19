LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim in kayaking death

(WCAX)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: The Madison County Coroner has identified the kayaker who died on Sunday.

35-year-old Johnny Henderson III of Hazel Green, was identified as the kayaker who died in an accident on Sunday.

The cause of death was determined to be drowning after a strong water current pulled him into a nearby drainage pipe.

According to the coroner, Henderson was able to get his children and wife out of the water before being pulled by the strong current. Emergency crews searched the area and found him in floodwaters. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Original: Hazel Green Fire and Rescue has confirmed that it found the body of the missing kayaker in Hazel Green just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Multiple agencies were searching for the man after he was possibly sucked into a storm drain while kayaking near Hazel Green High School.

According to the Hazel Green fire chief, a family was kayaking near Hazel Green High School but began to get out of the water when the weather began to get worse. The mother and children were able to get out of the water safely but the father was pushed into a storm drain. The family went to get something to possibly get him out of the drain but when they returned, the father was nowhere to be seen.

This is a developing story, 48′s Kailey Schuyler is on the scene with multiple agencies.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Quilt
Pelham woman makes quilt for officer’s family
School lunch shortages
School lunch shortages
Tuscaloosa drainage issues
Tuscaloosa drainage issues
Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer vaccine to become available for 5 to 11 year olds
UAB doctors urge mask wearing despite drop in COVID numbers