BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are asking for help locating a missing man.

Chase Beck was last seen on September 1 in the vicinity of Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1900 block of 9th Avenue North.

Anyone who comes into contact with Mr. Beck is asked to call the Bessemer Police Department.

