LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

7 people injured after large tree branch breaks off, crashes at Waikiki hotel

Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.
Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews responded to a collapse of a large tree branch in Waikiki that injured at least seven people, including four who are in serious condition.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The branch crashed near the pool of the hotel.

Officials said seven people suffered multiple injuries, including serious head injuries and multiple abrasions.

EMS said four of the seven patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Among those seriously injured was a 50-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and another woman whose age was not disclosed. The three others were evaluated at the scene and refused to be transported.

A witness in the area said the crashing branch sounded like a “jet engine firing up.”

“It was a beautiful Saturday here at the Hilton. People are tanning, enjoying themselves. And then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, it just, you know, like a movie. It all happened so fast. I mean, it’s one of those things that you never would expect to happen,” said Adam Boyd, who was working at a nearby shop.

Boyd said when he heard the loud sound, he rushed outside to help.

“As soon as I ran outside, I see the last of the tree just slowly falling and as it is falling, it is taking out the tops of the palm trees that are in the area and just collapses,” he said.

“My first instincts along with everybody else that was in the area was let’s just help — let’s run over there and see if there is anybody trapped underneath.”

Following the incident, Hilton Hawaiian Village released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and their families. Our hotel team along with several guests responded immediately and the proper authorities were contacted. The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests and team members are of paramount importance.”

Crews have since closed off the area as an investigation continues as to what caused the branch to fall.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large

Latest News

Deputy Willie Hall passed away Saturday.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy passes away
Citizen Kane returning to select theaters this week for 80th anniversary
The Dari Delite in Ashland was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.
Dari Delite restaurant in Ashland destroyed in fire
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large
Chase Beck was last seen on September 1 in the vicinity of Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1900...
Bessemer Police asking for help locating missing man