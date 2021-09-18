LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Willis is accused of shooting his mother while she was asleep after she punished him by taking his phone away.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shawn Tyler Willis was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother.

He is currently booked in the Anderson County Jail, officials confirmed.

Willis is accused of shooting his mother while she was asleep after she punished him by taking his phone away.

Willis was a juvenile at the time of this incident but is now 18-years-old, officials said.

Investigators announced that his case was transferred to adult criminal court where he will face charges as an adult.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large

Latest News

The Dari Delite in Ashland was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.
Dari Delite restaurant in Ashland destroyed in fire
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large
Chase Beck was last seen on September 1 in the vicinity of Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1900...
Bessemer Police asking for help locating missing man
On February 3, 1990 employees of a logging company found skeletal remains in a wooded area off...
Heflin Police ask for help identifying remains found more than 30 years ago
Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings