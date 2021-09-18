LawCall
Search on for motorist after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa

Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is assisting Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue in the search for a motorist whose vehicle was overcome by water during flooding early Saturday afternoon in the city.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Greensboro Avenue when the vehicle was moved by flood waters from a drainage ditch.

We’re told by authorities at the scene that crews will search through the evening until dark or if the rain picks up again.

No word on the identity of the person in the vehicle, but we’re told their family has been notified.

We’ll update you with more information as it becomes available.

Officers are assisting Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and their Swift Water Rescue team as they search for a motorist whose...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Saturday, September 18, 2021

