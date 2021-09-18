LawCall
Reports of flash flooding in Tuscaloosa around Univ. of Alabama campus

Flooding on Bryant Dr in Tuscaloosa
Flooding on Bryant Dr in Tuscaloosa(CJ Seales)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain caused some flash flooding on parts of the University of Alabama campus Saturday afternoon.

Officials at the university have tweeted out information about various road closures because of flooding and have asked people to avoid driving on campus as this time.

Flooding wasn’t only a problem on campus. Some areas of the city of Tuscaloosa also saw flash flooding issues.

Officials with the Tuscaloosa County EMA say there was flooding at the intersection of Hargrove Road and Hackberry, Greensboro Avenue and 26th Street, and the Willowbrook Trailer Park in Northport.

Viewer CJ Seales shared video with us of flooding from Bryant Drive.

The rain continues to fall in many areas and flash flooding could be an issue Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of central Alabama for Saturday.

Bottom line: It’s a good day to stay inside. And turn around, don’t drown. Please be careful out there if you have to get out.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

