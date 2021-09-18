LawCall
IU Health: 125 no longer employed after declining vaccine

Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they "chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization."
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s largest hospital system says more than 100 workers are no longer employed with the health network after they did not comply with its mandate for all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Indiana University Health said Thursday that 125 employees had departed from the hospital system after a two-week unpaid suspension period that ended Sept. 14.

Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they “chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”

IU Health did not provide details on what kinds of positions were affected, or whether any of the employees worked in bedside care. The 125 former employees were a small percentage of IU Health’s work force of about 36,000.

IU Health announced in June that it would require all its doctors, nurses and other employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. The health system operates 15 hospitals and dozens of outpatient clinics around the state.

Two weeks ago, IU Health said suspended employees would be allowed to return to work if they attested to partial or full vaccination. At the time, it said that fewer than 300 workers had been suspended, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Around the U.S., more than 150 hospital systems have issued vaccination mandates to employees. Hospitals have borne the brunt of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

