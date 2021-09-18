LawCall
Gadsden toddler dies in car accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden toddler Friday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the toddler was in a car that left the roadway, traveled through the median and into the opposite lanes of travel before being struck by a tractor-trailer.

Both the driver, who was not using a seat belt, and the child, who was not restrained, were ejected.

The toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, Tenisha Rochae Timmons, 33, of Gadsden, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

The accident happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. Friday, September 17, on I-59 near Alabama 77, approximately seven miles south of Reece City.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

