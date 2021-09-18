FIRST ALERT: A rainy weekend ahead with cooler air to come next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of North Alabama through Sunday evening. Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms this morning through Sunday evening are expected to produce flash flooding across the watch area. Widespread 3-4 inches of rain is forecast with localized higher amounts possible. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour. Runoff may also lead to rises on area rivers, creeks, and streams. All this rain remains due to the remnant circulation of Nicholas over Louisiana continues bringing moist southerly winds across the area with the overall system expected to move very little over the weekend meaning more showers and thunderstorms area wide.

This wet, unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the beginning of next week until a cold front moves across the area Wednesday bringing a noticeable change to our weather. High pressure builds will develop along the East Coast in the wake of the system over the Western Atlantic resulting in more south/southwesterly wind continuing to bring in tropical moisture meaning high rain chances as several disturbances rotate across the area through Tuesday. There is still a threat for local heavy rainfall which could produce minor flooding but no widespread hazardous weather is expected at this time.

The area of low pressure will finally be pushed east by a strong shift in The Jet Stream Wednesday bringing much drier, cooler air into the area.

Meanwhile, Odette is expected to affect portions of Newfoundland with strong winds and heavy rainfall Sunday and Sunday night as a post-tropical cyclone. The storm is expected to move faster northeastward or east-northeastward off the northeast U.S. and Atlantic Canada coasts this weekend.

Also, showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located less than 1000 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for further development during the next day or two, and a tropical depression is likely to form later today or tomorrow Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development when the system reaches the southwestern Atlantic by the early to middle part of next week. An area of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has developed a more concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms, primarily west of the center but by early next week, further development appears unlikely.

