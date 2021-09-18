Birmingham Police issue critical missing person alert for 67-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a missing person’s alert for James Jones, 67, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police say Jones was last seen on Saturday, September 18, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., walking on foot in the 1300 block of 20th Street North.

He was wearing a t-shirt (unknown description) and jeans.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating this case as a Critical Missing Person’s case due to the fact the missing person suffers from a mental condition that affects his memory and judgment.

