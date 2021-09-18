LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Anti-vax Alabama picker couple both die from COVID-19

Tristan Graham died in late August from COVID-19 complications.
Tristan Graham died in late August from COVID-19 complications.(gofundme)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville couple who would resell antiques and other interesting items on eBay have both died from COVID-19, according to the couple’s GoFundMe account.

Dusty and Tristan Graham called themselves the Alabama Pickers and had posted videos on their now-deleted YouTube account against the COVID vaccine, saying that they weren’t going to get one. In a more than 90-minute now-deleted video that the 48 digital team went through, it shows the couple making jokes about COVID, once referring to it as ‘the flu’ and once coughing and saying, “excuse me, COVID.”

Both said that they had survived worse and didn’t think the coronavirus was anything to be afraid of. Tristan had bone cancer when she was 15-years-old and went through nine months of chemotherapy. She said she wouldn’t take the vaccine due to a previous negative experience with the chemotherapy drug Adriamycin and was afraid of how she was going to react to the vaccine. Dusty did not give a reason for why he was refusing the vaccine.

Dusty had created the GoFundMe page on August 27th while he was in the ICU battling COVID complications. He made it to help his family with the funeral expenses after Tristan died in her sleep from COVID complications. On September 16th, an update was posted by their daughter that Dusty had also died from the virus. So far, the page has raised more than $24,000.

The couple leaves behind two children, Gabe and Windsor.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large

Latest News

The Dari Delite in Ashland was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.
Dari Delite restaurant in Ashland destroyed in fire
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large
Chase Beck was last seen on September 1 in the vicinity of Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1900...
Bessemer Police asking for helping locating missing man
On February 3, 1990 employees of a logging company found skeletal remains in a wooded area off...
Heflin Police ask for help identifying remains found more than 30 years ago
Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings