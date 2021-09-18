LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama sees more ICU beds open

Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.

On Saturday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported 1,549 staffed ICU beds across the state but 1,495 ICU patients. That means 54 ICU beds are available, if needed. The report excludes data from at least five hospitals.

The situation reached critical levels on Aug. 17 when, after more than a month of daily increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients began to outnumber designated ICU beds. That left medical facilities looking for other options, including treatment of ICU patients in emergency rooms or on gurneys in hallways.

For the first time in a month, the state climbed out of of a deficit for ICU beds Friday when the AHA reported the state had seven ICU beds available.

Hospitalizations are also down. According to AHA data, 2,059 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down 111 from Friday.

During Friday’s press briefing, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said some of the decrease in hospitalizations is due to deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,462 new cases Saturday. Over 768,000 total cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

The state reported 161 new deaths Saturday. Over 13,000 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

About 46% of ICU beds are filled with COVID patients, including 1 pregnant woman and 20 children.

Among adults currently hospitalized with COVID, 83% are unvaccinated, while 4% are partially vaccinated and 13% are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 768K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Officials say mass vaccination sites will be helpful if boosters are approved
Do Americans need COVID booster shots now? An advisory committee for the Food and Drug...
FDA advisory committee votes against COVID boosters for those 16 and older
Sen. Tuberville sends letter to HHS concerning restricting monoclonal antibody treatment supplies in Ala.