MOULTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday, Sept. 25 is National Public Lands Day and Wild Alabama (NPLD) is inviting everyone to join the celebration. National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, this celebration brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. NPLD is also a “Fee-Free Day,” meaning entrance fees are waived at national parks, national forests and other public lands.

Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Wild Alabama)

Wild Alabama, a non-profit forest protection organization based in Moulton, has scheduled several events for the day in Bankhead National Forest, Sipsey Wilderness, Cheaha State Park and Tuskegee National Forest. In Moulton, there will be an outdoor gear sale on the sidewalk outside the Wild Alabama office on the historic courthouse square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale of gently used camping, hiking and outdoor recreation gear and clothing at affordable prices will benefit the organization’s operations and programs. In the Bankhead National Forest, Wild Alabama staff members Kim Waites, Lindsay Madison and Janice Barrett will lead a hike and conduct a roadside trash pickup project and conduct a hiking trail maintenance project in the Sipsey Wilderness.

For more information or to sign up for one of the Bankhead National Forest or Sipsey Wilderness projects or hikes, go to their website, or call 256-974-6166.

On the same day in the Tuskegee National Forest, Wild Alabama teams up with Auburn University’s Osha Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) for light hiking trail maintenance. The project will be led by Wild Alabama board member Dr. Bill Deutsch and volunteer Harold Bruner. Contact Harold Bruner at hdbruner@gmail.com to learn more and sign up.

Another NPLD opportunity will take place at Alabama’s highest elevation, Cheaha State Park. Cheaha State Park in the Talladega National Forest will sponsor an event at Cheaha Lake from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live birds of prey from the Alabama Wildlife Center and Wild Alabama will be represented by its newest staff person, Brittany Seaborg. This is a come and go event, no need to sign up. For more information, visit this website.

