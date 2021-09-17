LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa County school board approves COVID-19 time off for teachers

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County school board voted to approve paid time off for teachers who are dealing with coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the union representing those teachers called it a win because of the uncertainty he said they faced if they needed to take time off to care for themselves or members with the virus.

“The fact that we have school system that is willing to do the right thing by their employees, I think is commendable,” according to Rick Bailes.

Bailes is the director for the Alabama Education Association in the Tuscaloosa-area. Bailes said Tuscaloosa County school system employees are happy with the decision school board members approved this week. Now, all employees who test positive for COVID-19 will have up to 10 days of paid leave to isolate. Unvaccinated employees will also be provided paid leave to quarantine. But employees will not be given more than 10 days total to isolate and or quarantine.

“Their biggest concern was the fact they have to use their own sick leave to be out for themselves when they were being forced out because of quarantines or isolations,” Bailes continued.

Bailes added that federal and state money that school districts once had to compensate them when employees were unable to work is no longer available.

“COVID is not like anything that we’ve faced and we all know at some point we’ve got to get back to a normal or something resembling normalcy in schools,” Bailes concluded.

This approved COVID-19 time off in Tuscaloosa County schools started retroactive to the beginning of this school year. It will end October 31. The superintendent and board will review COVID-19 data before then to determine whether to extend this leave past that time.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and...
Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus
Police chase on Highway 280
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit briefly shuts down Hwy 280
One person hurt in accident on I-65S
Multi-vehicle accident closes part of I-65S
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

The YMCA teamed up with UAB Thursday afternoon for a virtual town hall meeting answering...
YMCA and UAB team up for town hall on the coronavirus pandemic
Urgent care clinic expands services to include kids
First Kids Urgent Care opens Tuscaloosa office
Hoover, other school systems dealing with bus driver shortage
Monoclonal antibody shortage in Alabama