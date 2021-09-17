TikTok vandalism challenge makes its way to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Area schools are responding to a popular new internet challenge that is encouraging kids to vandalize and steal from the schools.

It’s called the “Devious Licks” challenge on TikTok and it started earlier this month. This challenge has kids go around and destroy or steal school property.

The trend made it’s way to Vestavia Hills High school. In a letter to parents, district officials said:

“There is a TikTok/Snapchat trend that is going around called “devious licks” where students are engaging in acts of theft and vandalism. We would like for you to speak to your student about the seriousness of theft and vandalism to the school and public abroad. We are investigating several incidents of theft and vandalism which have taken place over the past few days. We will not tolerate this behavior in our school system. We thank you for your assistance in helping create a safe and nurturing environment for all our students.”

Trussville and Chilton County School officials said they have been victims of the trend too. Trussville schools reached out to the Trussville Police Department and said children will be punished by the district’s code of conduct.

WBRC reached out to TikTok for comment, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.