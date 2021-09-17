LawCall
North Port Police: Investigators speaking with Laundrie family in connection with disappearance of Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie(Courtesy of Nomadic Statik)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: Our ABC affiliate in New York, WABC, is reporting that Brian’s whereabouts are unknown. His attorney released the following statement to WABC:

“Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

According to WABC, they removed items from Laundrie’s parent’s home on Friday to help find him. That is also according to his attorney.

Now, Laundrie is now under house arrest or supervision, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

------------------

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police say they are speaking with the Laundrie family, by their request, in connection with the disappearance of Brian Laundrie’s fiancée, Gabrielle Petito. Brian is still not talking.

Petito disappeared after a cross country trip with Laundrie. The pair left from New York in early July and were documenting their experience on social media. The posts abruptly stopped on Aug. 25.

Laundrie returned to North Port alone with Petito’s van. She was reported missing by her family in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Details revealed that there was a domestic incident between the pair in Utah that was caught on police body camera.

Laundrie hired a lawyer immediately and did not speak to police. Now, North Port Police officials say that the Laundrie family is speaking with their investigators by their own request.

