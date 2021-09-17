LawCall
NICU baby graduates from Brookwood Baptist Women’s Center after 83 days

Rosalie Cole Proof was discharged September 15
Rosalie Cole Proof was discharged September 15(Brookwood Baptist)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NICU nurses not only got to celebrate Neonatal Nurses Week, but also a very special graduation.

Rosaleigh Cole Proof was born on June 25 at 25 weeks and spent 83 days in the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Women’s Center. She weighed 1 lb, 7 ounces and was discharged on September 15 at 4 lbs, 8 ounces.

Rosaleigh Cole Proof was born at 25 weeks on June 25 and spent 83 days in the NICU.(Brookwood Baptist)

She is the daughter of Brandon Proof and Ariana Etheridge.

NICU nurses also enjoyed other appreciation treats throughout the week!

