Magic City Classic tailgating tickets sell out; 1 more chance to buy more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic City Classic officials said tailgating tickets sold out in less than a day.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker said since tailgating tickets sold out so quickly, they are expecting record crowds inside and outside the game this year.

Parker said they are expecting anywhere from 100,000 to 120,000 people this year. They are planning for it to be a pre-Covid style classic and Parker said they have been organizing it for months.

Masks are encouraged and Parker said organizers are working with state and local health departments to maintain safety guidelines.

Hundreds of tailgating passes are already sold out, but there is another chance to snag a spot.

“Residents and fans of the Magic City Classic will have an opportunity on Monday, October 25th at 8 a.m. to walk up and also buy tailgating passes.”

Parker said there will be a large amount of passes available on October 25th for walk up, but he said to still plan on getting there early.

He said the second classic this year will also be a great boost for Birmingham businesses impacted by the pandemic.

