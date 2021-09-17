Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcment

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit different at closing time:

Aaron Grace is a cashier at the store. He says he was excited that his manager let him do this special closing announcement earlier this week.

He says people all over the store were cheering him on as he sang his rendition of “Closing Time” by the band Semisonic.

Aaron says he loves making customers smile and bringing some positivity.

