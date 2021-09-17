LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: Tatiyana

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tatiyana, born December 2006, is a talkative, energetic child who enjoys playing basketball, visiting and talking with friends, and listening to music.

Her favorite color is red and her favorite subject is Math. Tatiyana states that she is most proud of her grades and her smile.

Tatiyana also enjoys a lot of attention. She says her favorite holiday is Christmas because it is close to her birthday. Her favorite birthday party would be at home. She likes to dance and has participated as a Praise Dancer at church. Her favorite food is pizza! She believes that a true hero is someone who loves to help people.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Police chase on Highway 280
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit briefly shuts down Hwy 280
Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and...
Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Tatiyana
You have a chance to help children who are victims of human trafficking.
Run to change lives: Race supports Blanket Fort Hope
Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook
Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook announces retirement
Four little girls remembered in 16th Street Baptist Church anniversary service.
58th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed 4 little girls