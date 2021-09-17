Heart Gallery Alabama: Tatiyana

Tatiyana, born December 2006, is a talkative, energetic child who enjoys playing basketball, visiting and talking with friends, and listening to music.

Her favorite color is red and her favorite subject is Math. Tatiyana states that she is most proud of her grades and her smile.

Tatiyana also enjoys a lot of attention. She says her favorite holiday is Christmas because it is close to her birthday. Her favorite birthday party would be at home. She likes to dance and has participated as a Praise Dancer at church. Her favorite food is pizza! She believes that a true hero is someone who loves to help people.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

