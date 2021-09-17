‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer dies in crash following chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police chase ended in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a police officer in the Pee Dee.

Lake City officials said Friday that Lt. John Stewart was killed in a crash that happened near Lee’s Body Shop on North Matthews Road.

“In the performance of his duties, he made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper. “This is a sad day for Lake City.”

Cooper said Stewart was someone known in the community for years, and that Stewart had a career in law enforcement spanning more than two decades.

“We’re going to make sure that we stay in a manner that is befitting of him being professional and respected,” Cooper said. “In a manner in which he performed his duties every day.”

Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson, Jr. also spoke at a press conference Friday afternoon, asking everyone to keep the family and the city in their prayers. Florence County Councilman Jason Springs was also in attendance, calling it a “monumentally horrible day.”

“He is a hero for the Lake City Police Department,” Springs said. “He’s not only a police officer in Lake City but he’s been a member of our community. He’s a well-respected officer and very professional in all he’s ever done.

Stewart is the fourth law enforcement officer in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee killed in the line of duty this year, and the fifth over the past calendar year.

It is not known at this time where the chase began.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye confirmed an arrest has been made, but no other information has been made available.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

