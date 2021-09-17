First Kids Urgent Care opens Tuscaloosa office

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a dozen people joined Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty to cut the ribbon for First Kids Urgent Care Thursday.

“I don’t see any other better time to open this facility, especially during the COVID season, the Delta season. It’s more focused on children,” Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty said.

That’s why Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is happy more kids will get access to care for coronavirus just as adults here.

“He’s literally been a hero in the community for the last 18 months and his staff right along with him,” Mayor Maddox explained during the ceremony.

Dr. Peramsetty believes coronavirus increased the medical needs of children in west Alabama.

“It’s going to be really helpful for us to screen them, test them, help them to find out who has COVID, guide them, advise them,” Peramsetty added.

First Kids offers drive-thru services for COVID testing and vaccinations, as well as those for walk in services.

“Even the antibody infusion that we administer to 12 years and above people. So we have a lot of COVID going on with this age group and we being on the forefront here in the COVID fight in general, but I want to specifically go towards the children to take care of them,” Peramsetty concluded.

The facility started seeing patients about a month ago. It shares a building with another Crimson Urgent Care operation, but more staff was added to work with kids.

