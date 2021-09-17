LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

First Kids Urgent Care opens Tuscaloosa office

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a dozen people joined Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty to cut the ribbon for First Kids Urgent Care Thursday.

“I don’t see any other better time to open this facility, especially during the COVID season, the Delta season. It’s more focused on children,” Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty said.

That’s why Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is happy more kids will get access to care for coronavirus just as adults here.

“He’s literally been a hero in the community for the last 18 months and his staff right along with him,” Mayor Maddox explained during the ceremony.

Dr. Peramsetty believes coronavirus increased the medical needs of children in west Alabama.

“It’s going to be really helpful for us to screen them, test them, help them to find out who has COVID, guide them, advise them,” Peramsetty added.

First Kids offers drive-thru services for COVID testing and vaccinations, as well as those for walk in services.

“Even the antibody infusion that we administer to 12 years and above people. So we have a lot of COVID going on with this age group and we being on the forefront here in the COVID fight in general, but I want to specifically go towards the children to take care of them,” Peramsetty concluded.

The facility started seeing patients about a month ago. It shares a building with another Crimson Urgent Care operation, but more staff was added to work with kids.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and...
Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus
Police chase on Highway 280
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit briefly shuts down Hwy 280
One person hurt in accident on I-65S
Multi-vehicle accident closes part of I-65S
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

The YMCA teamed up with UAB Thursday afternoon for a virtual town hall meeting answering...
YMCA and UAB team up for town hall on the coronavirus pandemic
Tuscaloosa County Schools. (Source: WBRC video)
Tuscaloosa County school board approves COVID-19 time off for teachers
Hoover, other school systems dealing with bus driver shortage
Monoclonal antibody shortage in Alabama