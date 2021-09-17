First Alert for a stormy Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover and some widely scattered showers across the area. A lot of spots will likely remain dry during the morning hours, but rain coverage is forecast to increase and expand across Central Alabama as we go into the late morning and afternoon hours. Make sure you grab the umbrella and rain gear before you walk out the door this morning. The remnants of Nicholas continues to spin to our west allowing deep tropical moisture to spread into Central Alabama today. Rain chances have increased to 70% for this afternoon. Plan for scattered showers and thunderstorms to become increasingly likely this afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm today. Main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and a low-end threat for flash flooding. Tropical downpours could produce limited visibility on the roads this afternoon and potential flooding. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. We will end up with a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will come from the southeast today at 5-10 mph. If you are planning on attending high school football games this evening, I would grab the poncho. Rain will be possible. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. It is not safe to be outside when lightning is nearby.

Wet Weekend: Tropical moisture will continue to move in from the south over the weekend enhancing our rain chances. Rain will be possible at any point including the overnight and morning hours. We will likely end up mostly cloudy to overcast over the weekend. Morning temperatures are forecast to start in the lower 70s with highs near 80°F. Rain chances are up to 80% Saturday and 70% on Sunday. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat over the weekend. With so much moisture in place, downpours could result in isolated flooding. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for critical weather information. Not the greatest weather for the Alabama State Fair or college football games in the state.

Football Forecasts: Alabama will travel to Gainesville, FL to take on the #11 Florida Gators at 3:30 PM ET. This game will likely end up messy with rain likely during the game. Temperatures in the mid 80s at kickoff. Rain chances up to 70-80%. You might see more running than throwing in this game especially if they encounter heavy rainfall. Lightning can’t be ruled out, so delays are possible. Auburn will play against Penn State at 6:30 PM CT. I think weather will be mostly nice with a partly cloudy sky and kickoff temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Weather should remain mostly dry. UAB will travel to Denton, Texas to take on North Texas at 6:30 PM CT Saturday. It will be a hot game with temperatures starting in the lower 90s and cooling into the low to mid 80s with a mostly clear sky.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential for a cold front to move into our area by the middle part of next week. Rain chances will likely remain high ahead of the cold front Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances around 60-70%. Temperatures are forecast to trend a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms will be possible including the small threat for a strong storm capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Both the European and GFS models are now supporting the idea that a cold front moves through our area Tuesday evening and Tuesday night providing us drier and cooler weather.

Potential Rainfall Totals: I think rainfall totals will end up around 1-3 inches for most of Central Alabama over the next five to seven days. It is very possible that some isolated thunderstorms could end up producing rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. With that in mind, isolated flash flooding can’t be ruled out thanks to the moisture-rich environment across the state.

Cooler Temperatures Possible Next Thursday: Both of our long-range models support the idea of lower humidity and cooler temperatures just in time for fall! First day of fall is Wednesday. We are expecting a small rain chance with decreasing cloud cover with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday morning could have a chill in the air with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday could end up beautiful with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 70s. The cool and dry weather may be temporary as it could warm back up into the 80s the following weekend. A lot can change between now and next Thursday. Let’s just hope the cold front moves through and knocks the mugginess and wet weather out of here. If anything changes, we will let you know.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor three systems for potential tropical development in the Atlantic. The first area of low pressure is located off the coast of North Carolina. It still has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm by this weekend as it moves to the north. It will produce rough surf and a rip current threat for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Bulk of this system will stay offshore though. The second area to watch is in the eastern Atlantic. It has struggled over the past 24 hours to develop, but it still has a high chance to develop over the next five days. It is the main system to watch, but models hint that it could struggle and may end up moving into the central and northern Atlantic over time. The third tropical wave we are watching is moving off the coast of Africa and it has a low chance to develop. Good news is that I don’t expect any tropical systems to impact the Gulf Coast over the next five to seven days. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30th.

