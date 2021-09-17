LawCall
Birmingham Police investigating double shooting on city’s west side

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two men were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the 700 block of 14th Street Southwest, according to Birmingham police.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and took both victims to a hospital. Police say the men have non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed both men were involved in a verbal altercation prior to gunfire being exchanged, resulting in both men being shot.

