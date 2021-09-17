LawCall
Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3.1%

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s jobless rate dropped slightly to 3.1 percent last month and average wages increased, signs of what the governor’s office says is the state’s continuing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the administration says the unemployment rate dipped from July’s rate of 3.2 percent. The mark was much better than the comparable measure from a year ago, when the state unemployment rate was 7.2 percent following business shutdowns and slowdowns caused by the pandemic. Average weekly earnings rose above $993, an increase from about $980 in July.

Gov. Kay Ivey says employers have jobs to fill, and are doing so at a good pace.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

