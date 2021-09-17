Ala. schools report, warn students about ‘Deviant Licks’ social media challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are reports across Alabama of students vandalizing schools as part of a new social media challenge called Deviant Licks.

Brad Robertson, Principal of Bragg Middle School, said Bragg has had some damage. Robertson said Bragg has had soap dispensers pulled off the wall, soap poured around the bathrooms, and soap dumped into the toilets. He said he believes this is directly related to the TikTok challenge.

Robertson said there was nothing majorly destructive, but it was almost a daily occurrence at one point. He said many of the children have been caught and dealt with. Bragg leaders sent a phone message to parents about helping children make good decisions. Robertson said while kids may think it’s funny, it’s not. It’s vandalism.

Meanwhile Cullman County Schools sent out a letter and email Friday letting parents and students know they are aware of the social media challenge and if they catch anyone participating, there will be consequences.

Cullman County Schools leaders said they have a strong security camera presence. If students are caught participating, they will be disciplined and possibly face legal consequences.

From CCS: These actions will not be tolerated in Cullman County Schools. We ask that you have a conversation with your child and reinforce the importance of not participating, organizing, sharing, or glamorizing this behavior.

As WBRC’s Lauren Jackson reported several other school systems have also been victims.

