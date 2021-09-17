ADEM investigates fish kill in Valley Creek in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management, working with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is investigating the cause of a fish kill in Valley Creek in western Birmingham.
ADEM started the fish kill investigation on Wednesday, along with ADCNR, City of Birmingham stormwater staff and Jefferson County Environmental Services Division.
ADEM has been on the scene to determine if there is an ongoing situation causing the fish kill and to collect information to identify potential sources.
ADCNR is working to determine the size of the fish kill.
