ADEM investigates fish kill in Valley Creek in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management, working with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is investigating the cause of a fish kill in Valley Creek in western Birmingham.

ADEM started the fish kill investigation on Wednesday, along with ADCNR, City of Birmingham stormwater staff and Jefferson County Environmental Services Division.

ADEM has been on the scene to determine if there is an ongoing situation causing the fish kill and to collect information to identify potential sources.

ADCNR is working to determine the size of the fish kill.

A fish kill is ongoing in Valley Creek in West Birmingham. If anyone has any information regarding dumping or discharges into the storm sewer system in Birmingham, please let us know. DCNR is currently counting dead fish. Posted by Black Warrior Riverkeeper on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Click here to submit a complaint to ADEM.

