LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ADEM investigates fish kill in Valley Creek in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management, working with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is investigating the cause of a fish kill in Valley Creek in western Birmingham.

ADEM started the fish kill investigation on Wednesday, along with ADCNR, City of Birmingham stormwater staff and Jefferson County Environmental Services Division.

ADEM has been on the scene to determine if there is an ongoing situation causing the fish kill and to collect information to identify potential sources.

ADCNR is working to determine the size of the fish kill.

A fish kill is ongoing in Valley Creek in West Birmingham. If anyone has any information regarding dumping or discharges into the storm sewer system in Birmingham, please let us know. DCNR is currently counting dead fish.

Posted by Black Warrior Riverkeeper on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Click here to submit a complaint to ADEM.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Police chase on Highway 280
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit briefly shuts down Hwy 280
Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and...
Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus
Governor Ivey responds to Alabama taking in 10 Afghan evacuees

Latest News

Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3.1%
Fish kill investigation in Jefferson County
Fish kill investigation in Jefferson County
Governor Kay Ivey told state lawmakers Friday she is calling a special session on September 27...
Gov. Ivey calls special session for prison construction
(Source: Vestavia Hills High School Facebook page)
Vestavia Hills City Schools: Masks optional starting Sept. 20