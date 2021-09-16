Woman shot, killed during dispute in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Fairfield Thursday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Osteola Circle around 1 a.m.

According to deputies, shots were fired during an argument between family. One woman is reported dead.

Suspect and witnesses are being questioned at this time.

