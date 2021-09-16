LawCall
Woman shot, killed during dispute in Fairfield

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Fairfield Thursday morning.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Fairfield Thursday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Osteola Circle around 1 a.m.

According to deputies, shots were fired during an argument between family. One woman is reported dead.

Suspect and witnesses are being questioned at this time.

UAB police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run

