University of Alabama LIFT program returns in mid-September

The University of Alabama(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is once again offering free tutoring, job skills and financial literacy training sessions to some people who are not students there.

“I can truly see the impact. There have been so many community members that I’ve worked with that have said I just wanted a better opportunity for my kids. I’ve worked in a factory. I want a better job and to help provide that makes it all the worth it,” Jessica Lloyd expressed.

She remains passionate about LIFT after being involved with it for many years. Lloyd, currently one of the LIFT directors, said it has made a difference in the lives of people who have come through it and needed help or tutoring.

“So much a company these days is now on computer and there’s not a way, or a great way that’s cost effective for community workers to develop those skills,” she went on to say.

LIFT stands for Learning Initiative and Financial Training. The program uses student volunteers from within the Culverhouse College of Business to work with community participants in a classroom setting.

“It’s experience learning. A lot of the students are starting to understand how to work with people, especially people that are different from them and maybe different than they interact with on a daily basis,” Lloyd explained.

Registration and specific course descriptions are available on the Culverhouse LIFT website at lift.culverhouse.ua.edu.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, classes will be offered either in-person or virtually. In-person classes will adhere to all UA, state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

