Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center opens 5 day a week vaccine clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center wants more veterans to know about the vaccination services it is offering in one central location.

We were inside the VA’s new, official vaccination clinic Wednesday when Tommy Kidd stopped by for his flu shot.

“I think it’s a good idea cause a lot of people don’t have transportation and they have to do things that are convenient for them,” Kidd explained.

This clinic is for routine immunizations. Veterans can go there for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations among many others.

”They don’t have to go up and wait in primary care to kind of get squeezed in so that they can get in and out and increase patient satisfaction,” Allyson Westbrook, the clinic’s vaccine coordinator told WBRC.

The space had been used as an infirmary until administrators with the VA felt this space would better serve veterans who may need more than one vaccination.

John Williams said that’s one reason he likes coming to VA Medical Center for his annual flu vaccination.

“Get it every year. With what’s going on with COVID and all I just want to be ready and covered,” the veteran expressed.

“Having a place where they can come easier, making it more convenient for them ensures better compliance with vaccinations,” Westbrook continued.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center vaccination clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from Noon to 4:00 p.m. You have to be a veteran registered with the Tuscaloosa VA to receive care there.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.