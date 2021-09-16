State opposes Hubbard request for early release from prison

LawCall
State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s request for early release from his 28-month prison sentence.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - State prosecutors are urging a judge to deny former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s request for early release from his 28-month prison sentence.

The state attorney general’s office wrote in a Wednesday court filing that Hubbard’s belated apology for his ethics conviction does not merit early release.

Several community leaders wrote letters to the judge urging Hubbard’s release, including Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain. Prosecutors had accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

