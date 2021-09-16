LawCall
Some Birmingham City School employees receiving 10% pay raises

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for some Birmingham City School employees. You may be getting a raise as part of the district’s new $500 million budget.

Custodians, cafeteria employees, and transportation workers are getting a 10% pay raise on top of the state’s 2% raise. Richard Franklin, the head of Birmingham’s American Federation of Teachers, says the union has been working to get these employees raises even before the pandemic.

We’re told these are some of the lowest paid employees in the district. Franklin says it’s the right step to help them out financially.

“Some of them haven’t even been off during COVID because they’ve been providing for the children and also our community so I’m really thankful that the school board and Dr. Sullivan did this,” Franklin with Birmingham AFT said.

The district also increased the supplemental salary rate schedule from $15 to $20 for classified employees, from $20 to $25 for certified employees and from $23 to $28 for promotional summer school.

In addition to the raises, the district says its also adding a mental health coordinator and more reading coaches.

